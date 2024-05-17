Fabricio Bloisi will be CEO of Naspers and Prosus from 1 July 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Fabricio Bloisi has appointed CEO of the JSE’s largest group, Naspers and Prosus, with effect from July 1.
Bloisi was previously the CEO of Prosus’ Latin American food delivery business, iFood. He had acquired iFood in 2013 when it was a 20-person start-up and has since grown it — rapidly and profitably — to become Brazil’s leading food delivery company.
Prosus took full control of iFood for €1.5bn (about R27.4bn at the time) in 2022.
“Fabricio is a proven entrepreneur and innovator with deep roots in operating, building and scaling world-class technology companies within growth markets,” the group said in a note to investors on Friday.
In September 2023, Bob van Dijk was replaced by Ervin Tu, the group’s chief investment officer (CIO), on an interim basis.
Van Dijk had been at the helm of the technology investment group for almost 10 years, having been appointed as CEO of Naspers in April 2014, and becoming CEO of Prosus when it listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext in 2019.
The group thanked Tu “for his strong leadership” of the group over the past eight months. Tu takes on a new position as president and CIO.
Koos Bekker, chair of Naspers and Prosus, said: “Backing exceptional entrepreneurs who improve people’s everyday lives through technology has brought us some success over the years. Fabricio is an entrepreneur with a proven track record. His appointment as CEO places innovation and entrepreneurship at the heart of the group.”
Fabricio Bloisi appointed CEO of Naspers and Prosus
The entrepreneur was previously CEO of Prosus’ Latin American food delivery business, iFood
Fabricio Bloisi has appointed CEO of the JSE’s largest group, Naspers and Prosus, with effect from July 1.
Bloisi was previously the CEO of Prosus’ Latin American food delivery business, iFood. He had acquired iFood in 2013 when it was a 20-person start-up and has since grown it — rapidly and profitably — to become Brazil’s leading food delivery company.
Prosus took full control of iFood for €1.5bn (about R27.4bn at the time) in 2022.
“Fabricio is a proven entrepreneur and innovator with deep roots in operating, building and scaling world-class technology companies within growth markets,” the group said in a note to investors on Friday.
In September 2023, Bob van Dijk was replaced by Ervin Tu, the group’s chief investment officer (CIO), on an interim basis.
Van Dijk had been at the helm of the technology investment group for almost 10 years, having been appointed as CEO of Naspers in April 2014, and becoming CEO of Prosus when it listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext in 2019.
The group thanked Tu “for his strong leadership” of the group over the past eight months. Tu takes on a new position as president and CIO.
Koos Bekker, chair of Naspers and Prosus, said: “Backing exceptional entrepreneurs who improve people’s everyday lives through technology has brought us some success over the years. Fabricio is an entrepreneur with a proven track record. His appointment as CEO places innovation and entrepreneurship at the heart of the group.”
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
WATCH: Tencent’s new mobile game gives Naspers and Prosus a boost
Amazon not bothered by competition from Takealot and others in SA
PayU-owned Turkish fintech Iyzico’s acquires Paynet for R1.6bn
New Tencent mobile game boosts Naspers and Prosus’ shares
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.