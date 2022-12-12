Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Tourism and agriculture are doing well for SA, and economists now expect the economy could grow at 2% or better for 2022
Supply concerns caused by Russia’s Ukraine war motivate countries to turn to solar and wind energy, says International Energy Agency
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Under new CEO Kennedy Bungane the bank plans to list by 2025 as a lender ‘for the people, by the people, serving the people’
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Privately funded spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket aims to land a small Nasa rover on Atlas Crater in 2023
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
SA continues to rank among the lowest in Africa for visa openness — a measure that refers to the percentage of other countries in Africa whose citizens are permitted to enter a country’s territory without having obtained a visa before arrival.
African states are keen to remove all barriers that impede the free movement of people across the continent, especially workers, as their removal has been identified as “vital for promoting investment”...
SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness
Countries that have removed visa requirements have seen their tourism and travel economies thrive
