SA ranks among the lowest for Africa visa openness

Countries that have removed visa requirements have seen their tourism and travel economies thrive

12 December 2022 - 05:05 Thuletho Zwane

SA continues to rank among the lowest in Africa for visa openness — a measure that refers to the percentage of other countries in Africa whose citizens are permitted to enter a country’s territory without having obtained a visa before arrival.

African states are keen to remove all barriers that impede the free movement of people across the continent, especially workers, as their removal has been identified as “vital for promoting investment”...

