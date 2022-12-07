National

Tourism stakeholders see a recovery close to pre-Covid numbers

Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town

07 December 2022 - 19:44 Mary Papayya

Tourism stakeholders are upbeat and expect a revitalised festive season, with figures already edging closer to the 2019 pre-Covid figure. 

Tourism Business Council SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa says he is encouraged by October’s numbers, and expects a high turnout from local and international visitors for December...

