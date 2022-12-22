Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: ChatGPT: Robots are not ready to take over the world

ChatGPT generates human-like text and dialogue — however OpenAI warned that its chatbot often creates ‘plausible-sounding, but incorrect or nonsensical answers’

22 December 2022 - 09:56 Johan Steyn

We have in recent weeks witnessed one of the most significant moments in the advance of artificial intelligence (AI). The for-profit AI research corporation, OpenAI, released its latest online text-generator platform, ChatGPT.

More than a million people signed up to check it out within the first week. Some pundits went as far as calling it AI’s “iPhone moment”, and “the world’s most transformative technology product”...

