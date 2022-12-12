Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Naspers’ growth strategy is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The Naspers veteran outlines the group's strategy and plans to achieve profitability in its e-commerce portfolio.
Sgourdos is confident that the group can repeat some magic from the past and once again create value from its businesses. Having pivoted from being a traditional print company to operating and then unbundling MultiChoice, the group is now considered one of the world’s top 10 technology investors globally.
With much of the group’s combined R3.6-trillion valuation tied to its investment in China’s Tencent, management has been under pressure to show that the rest of its businesses are growing and can contribute meaningfully to the bottom line.
Sgourdos also outlines the group’s investment in e-commerce, plans to simplify operations, relationship with investors and how the group is allocating capital in light of high inflation and interest rates.
Topics of discussion include: Naspers’ plan reach e-commerce profitability; the downturn in technology valuations; capital allocation; how the group is evaluating investment opportunities; and an outlook for the business.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Unpacking Naspers’ growth strategy with the company’s CFO
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.


