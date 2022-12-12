Companies

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Unpacking Naspers’ growth strategy with the company’s CFO

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.

12 December 2022 - 17:04 Mudiwa Gavaza
Basil Sgourdos. Picture: SUPPLIED
Basil Sgourdos. Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers’ growth strategy is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus. 

The Naspers veteran outlines the group’s strategy and plans to achieve profitability in its e-commerce portfolio.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Sgourdos is confident that the group can repeat some magic from the past and once again create value from its businesses. Having pivoted from being a traditional print company to operating and then unbundling MultiChoice, the group is now considered one of the world’s top 10 technology investors globally. 

With much of the group’s combined R3.6-trillion valuation tied to its investment in China’s Tencent, management has been under pressure to show that the rest of its businesses are growing and can contribute meaningfully to the bottom line. 

Sgourdos also outlines the group’s investment in e-commerce, plans to simplify operations, relationship with investors and how the group is allocating capital in light of high inflation and interest rates. 

Topics of discussion include: Naspers’ plan reach e-commerce profitability; the downturn in technology valuations; capital allocation; how the group is evaluating investment opportunities; and an outlook for the business. 

PODCAST | Success of BSG is due to good graduate recruitment

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Greg Reis, founder of BSG
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | The evolution of SA’s largest e-commerce operator, with Takealot CEO Mamongae Mahlare

Mahlare discusses the platform’s business model, access to customers and the growth of online retail in SA with Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa ...
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Expert explains how business turnarounds work

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sanlam group company secretary resigns
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The resurrection of African Bank
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spar chair Graham O’Connor takes a lower profile ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tribunal gives Cambridge sale to Shoprite the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Kumba slashes production guidance due to ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Naspers outlines path to e-commerce profits

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Takealot’s plan to take on Amazon

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.