Economy

LISTEN | ANC leadership contest will not affect economy, says Enoch Godongwana

‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek

BL Premium
17 December 2022 - 12:34 Sam Mkokeli

Listen here: 

Subscribe: iono.fm (https://iono.fm/c/3799) | Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/7AGdkyWWO51RJF8ayGSXof) | Apple Podcasts (https://itunes.apple.com/za/podcast/business-day-spotlight/id1436163873) | Pocket Casts (https://pca.st/P8do) | Player.fm (https://player.fm/series/business-spotlight)..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.