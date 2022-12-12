Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ellies tumbles on warning of widening interim losses

12 December 2022 - 18:50 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Ellies shares fell more than 6% on Monday after the electronics company said it expects to report widening losses for the six months to end-October. 

The electronics group, which imports, makes and sells equipment such as aerials and power trolleys, as well as undertaking solar installations, will report a headline loss per share of 4.17c-4.99c compared to a loss of 4.36c in the previous comparable period.

The group, which also installs satellite dishes for MultiChoice, has fallen on hard times, prompting it to start consultations with unions about jobs cuts in September.

The company said the restructuring has cost it R18m in respect of retrenchments, which amounts to 2.24c per share of the headline loss in the period.

A thinly traded stock, Ellies’ share price fell 6.25% on Monday to 15c. The share is down 50% so far in 2022.

Ellies has struggled to maintain profitability in recent years as consumers cancel their cable and satellite television subscriptions and shift to online video streaming. 

Despite this state of affairs and an economic downturn, the company struck a positive note, telling shareholders that revenue is expected to increase. “The general trading environment continues to be constrained, with consumers under pressure with rising costs as a consequence of the global inflationary environment and the increasing cost of fuel.” 

It said the group’s trading results “have seen an improvement, however”, with revenue up by 5.6% compared to the six months ended October 2021, while gross profit has also improved marginally. Operating costs, excluding those for retrenchments, have been contained below inflation.

The group’s turnaround is expected to be complete by its year end in April 2023.

The strategy is expected to result in costs savings, while the restructuring of operations is meant to position Ellies “as a smart infrastructure business which will include comprehensive solutions for alternative energy, water storage and harvesting, connectivity and smart home technology”.

The company, valued at R121m, recently struck a deal with lenders that will increase its ability to have stock on hand to meet demand from load-shedding.  Ellies says it expects this combination of activities and efforts to bear fruit and right size the business.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Ellies eyes acquisitions in solar and renewable energy

Electronics company changes tack after reporting a loss in its latest financial year, tapping into soaring demand for power
Companies
2 months ago

Ellies bags loan for alternative energy products to plug satellite losses

Company wants to have enough stock on hand to meet demand caused by load-shedding
Companies
2 months ago

Ellies shares slump as it announces job cuts to conserve cash

Retrenchments at electronics group may be part of an attempt to streamline operations, says analyst
Companies
2 months ago

Ellies swings into headline loss as satellite dish installations fall

While its satellite dish business has slowed, demand for Ellies’ inverter and solar power products has grown
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
The resurrection of African Bank
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanlam group company secretary resigns
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Spar chair Graham O’Connor takes a lower profile ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tribunal gives Cambridge sale to Shoprite the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Kumba slashes production guidance due to ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cell C gears up for growth with new appointment

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers outlines path to e-commerce profits

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Markets contemplate possible Middle East buyout of Vodacom

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.