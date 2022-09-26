Business Day TV talks to James Turp from Absa Asset Management
Ellies lost almost a fifth of its value on Monday as the electronics company announced probable job cuts to save money after reporting a loss in its 2022 financial year.
The electronics group, which imports, makes and sells electronic equipment such as aerials and power trolleys, as well as undertaking solar installations, will start consultations in line with SA’s labour laws, it said in a statement. ..
Ellies shares slump as it announces job cuts to conserve cash
Retrenchments at electronics group may be part of an attempt to streamline operations, says analyst
