Gauteng expects a R257m boost from ANC conference

The ANC’s five-day national conference is set to inject more than R257m, five times its infrastructure budget, into the economy of Gauteng, according to the Gauteng Tourism Authority.
“Each delegate and visitor will be spending on accommodation, transportation, food and beverages, petrol and so on, while the entire conference ecosystem supports the audiovisual and evening sector with related subsectors like events management, security, printing, digital and information technology, financial services and cleaning services all activated fully in line with the province’s established quality event hosting protocols”, says Gauteng MEC for economic development Tasneem Motara.
However, visitors to Nasrec, Johannesburg, will have to contend with load-shedding.
The City of Johannesburg has pleaded for a three-day load-shedding reprieve from power utility Eskom amid torrential rains in the province so that it can stabilise the power supply.
The city says it has been tending to more than 4,000 service calls up to Monday related to damage to infrastructure and power outages.
The injection into the provincial economy will provide much-needed relief for the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros that had a combined negative balance of R2.276bn the end of September, according to the SA Local Government Association.
The ANC conference, held every five years, traditionally brings with it a hive of activity in the city in which it is held and this year is expected to be no exception with more than 5,000 nonvoting and voting delegates expected to attend the event in Gauteng’s commercial hub.
To offset some of the costs of the event which will be held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from Friday, the ANC, which has its own financial challenges in recent years and having battled to pay salaries for its staff, has requested that delegates contribute financially, including paying for attendance and accommodation. This is, however, standard practice, according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Gauteng expects a R257m boost from ANC conference
Delegates face load-shedding as they prepare to vote at Nasrec in Johannesburg for a new leadership
