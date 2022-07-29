Ellies swings into headline loss as satellite dish installations fall

Rand touches best level in four weeks
Electronics group Ellies swung to a headline loss over the past year, partly because the number of satellite dishes it installed fell and more people started streaming television as fibre connectivity increased.
This resulted in headline earnings per share (HEPS) falling 177.6% in 2022 from 9.19c to a headline loss per share of 7.13c, amounting to a total loss of R52.3m for the year ended April...
