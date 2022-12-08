Rand confined to narrow range after four straight sessions of gains against the dollar
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success
Former minister says party’s national executive committee did not allow all to speak
Bank notes uptick of 150% in online and e-commerce
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Kingdom has cast itself as an emerging power capable of standing up to US pressure, a stance Xi Jinping has praised
His manager says more people were involved in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Vodacom’s shares pulled back a little on Thursday after rising as much as 8.8% on Wednesday after news that its UK-based parent, Vodafone, is considering selling its stake in SA’s largest mobile operator to Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat.
Analysts, however, are unconvinced that the deal will go through, but should it, it would result in a roughly R142bn transaction, eight times Telkom’s present market capitalisation...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Markets contemplate possible Middle East buyout of Vodacom
Emirates Telecommunications Group’s potential investment for all or part of Vodafone’s African business dismissed by analysts as unlikely
Vodacom’s shares pulled back a little on Thursday after rising as much as 8.8% on Wednesday after news that its UK-based parent, Vodafone, is considering selling its stake in SA’s largest mobile operator to Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat.
Analysts, however, are unconvinced that the deal will go through, but should it, it would result in a roughly R142bn transaction, eight times Telkom’s present market capitalisation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.