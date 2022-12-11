Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers outlines path to e-commerce profits

Focus is on ensuring that scale drives margin expansion and starts to pay for fixed costs, says group CFO Basil Sgourdos

BL Premium
11 December 2022 - 16:59 Mudiwa Gavaza

Naspers, SA’s biggest listed company, says its e-commerce businesses are on the verge of reaching sufficient scale to become self sustaining, placing the division firmly on track to be profitable by 2025 as scheduled.

Group management has been working for years to close the discount between the behemoth’s market value and the sum of its parts. That mission is now directly tied to executive pay for the current financial year. About two months ago, the group initiated an open-ended share repurchase plan to help expedite the plan...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.