Cell C gears up for growth with new appointment

Brett Copans has been appointed to a newly created role of chief restructuring officer

12 December 2022 - 12:25 Mudiwa Gavaza

Cell C, which recently completed a long awaited recapitalisation process to stabilise its balance sheet, has appointed Brett Copans to a newly created role of chief restructuring officer.

The appointment is part of a wider strategy to expand SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator now that balance sheet issues have been addressed. ..

