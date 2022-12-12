Cell C gears up for growth with new appointment

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Not only are the sugar companies calling for a delay in implementing the health promotion levy, but cane growers are now calling for it to be completely scrapped.
With load-shedding creating power cuts of up to six hours per day, it takes at least an hour for supply mechanisms in the bulk and reticulation networks to return to full functionality
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Brett Copans has been appointed to a newly created role of chief restructuring officer
SA’s economy is on the road to recovery, despite effect of load-shedding on businesses, asserts the president
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The hacking group, dubbed Thallium or Kimsuky, is now also asking researchers or other experts to offer opinions or write reports
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
Cell C, which recently completed a long awaited recapitalisation process to stabilise its balance sheet, has appointed Brett Copans to a newly created role of chief restructuring officer.
The appointment is part of a wider strategy to expand SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator now that balance sheet issues have been addressed. ..
Cell C, which recently completed a long awaited recapitalisation process to stabilise its balance sheet, has appointed Brett Copans to a newly created role of chief restructuring officer.
The appointment is part of a wider strategy to expand SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator now that balance sheet issues have been addressed. ..
