Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Ellies eyes acquisitions in solar and renewable energy

Electronics company changes tack after reporting a loss in its latest financial year, tapping into soaring demand for power

28 September 2022 - 14:09 Mudiwa Gavaza

Ellies is in talks on acquisitions in the alternative energy sector to meet surging local demand for power as consumers battle crippling nationwide blackouts and offset losses from its traditional business. 

The electronics group is in negotiations “with third parties with a view to pursuing certain potential acquisitions in the solar, uninterrupted power supply and renewable energy sectors,” it said a cautionary statement to investors on Wednesday. ..

