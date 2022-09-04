×

Sport / Soccer

Banyana learn valuable lessons from Brazil defeat

African champions identify areas that need tightening up after 3-0 loss in friendly

04 September 2022 - 16:49 Marc Strydom
Karabo Dhlamini of SA challenges Adriana Leal da Silva of Brazil in a friendly match at Orlando Stadium on September 2 2022. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
Karabo Dhlamini of SA challenges Adriana Leal da Silva of Brazil in a friendly match at Orlando Stadium on September 2 2022. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX

Banyana Banyana will try to close the gap between themselves and Brazil in Friday’s 3-0 friendly defeat when they meet the South American champions again at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday.

The African champions said they have some areas they will look to tighten up — such as conceding two goals just before the break, and how to escape Brazil’s suffocating high press — in the second and final match of the series in Durban (kickoff 6pm).

SA captain Refiloe Jane and coach Desiree Ellis said the first friendly at Orlando Stadium had served its purpose of SA testing themselves against top-class opposition as part of identifying areas they need to strengthen for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“Coming into the game we knew how much of a good challenge it was going to be. It was a good game of football,” Jane said.

“Like the coach said we were able to play the ball around and when we did we looked so much better and it was from our mistakes that we gave the goals away. I don’t say there were chances that Brazil created where they looked really dangerous.

“But these are the lessons we take going forward and we need to work on and that give us a glimpse of what we’re going to expect as part in the preparations for the World Cup.

The World Cup is being held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023. 

Ellis said further plans after the Brazil series have been given to the SA Football Association as SA aim to build a side that can potentially improve on their first round exit in their maiden World Cup in France in 2019.

“We have another Fifa date in October, besides the second match on Monday, and then we wait for the World Cup draw [on October 22],” the SA coach said.

“We need to see who we draw and make sure we don’t play one of the teams we have in our plan. We’re definitely looking at these kinds of matches to get us ready.

“We did something similar in 2019 — we didn’t win a game then but those games severely tested us and got us ready for the [France] World Cup.”

