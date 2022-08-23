Ramaphosa lifts Banyana’s Wafcon reward to R15m

Resources and gold shares drive the bourse to a firmer close, with oil boosted by talk of Opec+ production cuts
More than a third of people globally would delete themselves off the internet if they could, a survey says
Justice and correctional services minister blames Covid-19 and cyberattack for delays in winding up estates, but says new technology will avoid a repeat of the situation
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
The US chip giant is expanding manufacturing as Biden administration rolls out nearly $52bn in subsidies for semiconductor production
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
European Drought Observatory's report says 47% of the continent is in a state of alert or warning
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Banyana Banyana will share a reward of R15m from the government and department of sport, arts & culture for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
The five-time Wafcon runners-up conquered the continent for the first time in July when they defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.
When coach Desiree Ellis’s team returned to SA with the trophy, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised his department would reward Banyana with R5.8m. On Tuesday Mthethwa told a media conference at Sascoc House in Rosebank President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested the reward be bumped up.
The minister said the government had added R9.2m to the amount. Mthethwa said the payment had already been made to Banyana.
An elated Ellis thanked the minister and government, saying the gesture was big encouragement for women in football.
“To my players, I just want to say if you put up performances like this you will always be rewarded,” Ellis said. “I cannot thank the minister and the president enough, and I’m sure the players do as well.”
It was another big payday for the players, who each received a R400,000 bonus from the competition and the SA Football Association (Safa).
Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini said the team is grateful to the government. “On behalf of Banyana, I would like to thank the president and the minister for the R15m,” she said. “I would like to thank the South Africans who have been rallying behind us.”
“This has changed our lives and it’s still going to change our lives, and will encourage young girls who are playing football.” Dlamini said she plans to use her bonus to build her family a house.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ramaphosa lifts Banyana’s Wafcon reward to R15m
Coach Desiree Ellis says the gesture is a big encouragement for women in football
Banyana Banyana will share a reward of R15m from the government and department of sport, arts & culture for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
The five-time Wafcon runners-up conquered the continent for the first time in July when they defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.
When coach Desiree Ellis’s team returned to SA with the trophy, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised his department would reward Banyana with R5.8m. On Tuesday Mthethwa told a media conference at Sascoc House in Rosebank President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested the reward be bumped up.
The minister said the government had added R9.2m to the amount. Mthethwa said the payment had already been made to Banyana.
An elated Ellis thanked the minister and government, saying the gesture was big encouragement for women in football.
“To my players, I just want to say if you put up performances like this you will always be rewarded,” Ellis said. “I cannot thank the minister and the president enough, and I’m sure the players do as well.”
It was another big payday for the players, who each received a R400,000 bonus from the competition and the SA Football Association (Safa).
Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini said the team is grateful to the government. “On behalf of Banyana, I would like to thank the president and the minister for the R15m,” she said. “I would like to thank the South Africans who have been rallying behind us.”
“This has changed our lives and it’s still going to change our lives, and will encourage young girls who are playing football.” Dlamini said she plans to use her bonus to build her family a house.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA sportswomen march on
Strong mentality helped Banyana shake off bridesmaid tag
MOGAMAD ALLIE: The mother of all football coaches brings pride to the nation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.