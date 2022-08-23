×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Ramaphosa lifts Banyana’s Wafcon reward to R15m

Coach Desiree Ellis says the gesture is a big encouragement for women in football

23 August 2022 - 18:30 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Banyana Banyana celebrate at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Banyana Banyana celebrate at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX

Banyana Banyana will share a reward of R15m from the government and department of sport, arts & culture for winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

The five-time Wafcon runners-up conquered the continent for the first time in July when they defeated hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.

When coach Desiree Ellis’s team returned to SA with the trophy, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised his department would reward Banyana with R5.8m. On Tuesday Mthethwa told a media conference at Sascoc House in Rosebank President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested the reward be bumped up.

The minister said the government had added R9.2m to the amount. Mthethwa said the payment had already been made to Banyana. 

An elated Ellis thanked the minister and government, saying the gesture was big encouragement for women in football.

“To my players, I just want to say if you put up performances like this you will always be rewarded,” Ellis said. “I cannot thank the minister and the president enough, and I’m sure the players do as well.”

It was another big payday for the players, who each received a R400,000 bonus from the competition and the SA Football Association (Safa).

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini said the team is grateful to the government. “On behalf of Banyana, I would like to thank the president and the minister for the R15m,” she said.  “I would like to thank the South Africans who have been rallying behind us.”

“This has changed our lives and it’s still going to change our lives, and will encourage young girls who are playing football.” Dlamini said she plans to use her bonus to build her family a house.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ronaldo has future at Man United, says Ten Hag
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA will never again play as many ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bomb Squad defused as Boks make two changes for ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Canoeist Van Deventer missing, presumed drowned
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Ruthless Arsenal find new mentality, set the pace ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MARK ETHERIDGE: SA sportswomen march on

Sport / Other Sport

Strong mentality helped Banyana shake off bridesmaid tag

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: The mother of all football coaches brings pride to the nation

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.