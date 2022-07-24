The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
SA’s national women’s football team never lacked belief in their ability to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title they bagged after beating Morocco
Rabat — Having failed to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title twice before Saturday’s historic success — once as a player and once as a coach — Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis revealed she was always confident of the third time being a charm.
Hildah Magaia’s brace propelled Banyana to a 2-1 win over hosts Morocco at a packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night. Limpopo-born Magaia struck her first goal in the 63rd minute and a second eight minutes later. Tottenham Hotspur star Rosella Ayane pulled one back for Morocco in the 80th minute.
Ellis was in charge when Banyana lost to Nigeria in the 2018 edition in Ghana. As a player‚ the Banyana mentor captained the women’s national side when they finished as Wafcon runners-up as hosts in 2000‚ with Nigeria again coming out on top.
“I tried as a player to win the gold — in 2000 we lost to Nigeria. When I looked at something about this moment [in reports from some SA media]‚ it said that Morocco were the favourites, which was OK‚” Ellis said.
“It said that in the two times Nigeria were not in the final‚ Equatorial Guinea were the winners and I said‚ ‘Third time lucky brother’.
“It’s been a long time coming. As a player I got a silver. And a lot of coaches before all tried‚ but today was really special.
“When we walked out and saw the crowd I was not perturbed. It reminded me of when we went to Equatorial Guinea in 2015.
“Before we even went to the stadium we had a meeting. I knew something special was going to happen today,” Ellis said.
“I thought we played really well. I said maybe we were keeping the goals for the final‚ but the goals were so well taken and I think the players were special tonight.”
The 59-year-old Banyana tactician said her charges were as optimistic as she was‚ and she was at one stage worried about overconfidence setting in.
“When I looked at the players at team meetings‚ I almost didn’t want to do team meetings any more because the players were so confident. They always came in singing‚ dancing with their big speakers.
“They were so confident and determined even when we lost Thembi [Kgatlana‚ who left the tournament due to a ruptured Achilles].”
• Ndebele is in Morocco as a guest of Sasol‚ Banyana’s sponsor.
