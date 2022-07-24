×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Soccer

Banyana coach Ellis was ‘worried about overconfidence’

SA’s national women’s football team never lacked belief in their ability to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title they bagged after beating Morocco

24 July 2022 - 17:15 Sihle Ndebele
Coach Desiree Ellis celebrates victory during the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final match between Morocco and South Africa, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, July 23 2022. Picture: TOBI ADEPOJU/GALLO IMAGES
Coach Desiree Ellis celebrates victory during the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final match between Morocco and South Africa, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, July 23 2022. Picture: TOBI ADEPOJU/GALLO IMAGES

Rabat — Having failed to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title twice before Saturday’s historic success — once as a player and once as a coach — Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis revealed she was always confident of the third time being a charm.

Hildah Magaia’s brace propelled Banyana to a 2-1 win over hosts Morocco at a packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Saturday night. Limpopo-born Magaia struck her first goal in the 63rd minute and a second eight minutes later. Tottenham Hotspur star Rosella Ayane pulled one back for Morocco in the 80th minute.

Ellis was in charge when Banyana lost to Nigeria in the 2018 edition in Ghana. As a player‚ the Banyana mentor captained the women’s national side when they finished as Wafcon runners-up as hosts in 2000‚ with Nigeria again coming out on top.

“I tried as a player to win the gold — in 2000 we lost to Nigeria. When I looked at something about this moment [in reports from some SA media]‚ it said that Morocco were the favourites, which was OK‚” Ellis said.

“It said that in the two times Nigeria were not in the final‚ Equatorial Guinea were the winners and I said‚ ‘Third time lucky brother’.

“It’s been a long time coming. As a player I got a silver.  And a lot of coaches before all tried‚ but today was really special.

“When we walked out and saw the crowd I was not perturbed. It reminded me of when we went to Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

“Before we even went to the stadium we had a meeting. I knew something special was going to happen today,” Ellis said.

“I thought we played really well. I said maybe we were keeping the goals for the final‚ but the goals were so well taken and I think the players were special tonight.”

The 59-year-old Banyana tactician said her charges were as optimistic as she was‚ and she was at one stage worried about overconfidence setting in.

“When I looked at the players at team meetings‚ I almost didn’t want to do team meetings any more because the players were so confident. They always came in singing‚ dancing with their big speakers.

“They were so confident and determined even when we lost Thembi [Kgatlana‚ who left the tournament due to a ruptured Achilles].”

Ndebele is in Morocco as a guest of Sasol‚ Banyana’s sponsor.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ronwen Williams joins Sundowns in PSL mega-deal
Sport / Soccer
2.
Making sense of rugby’s world rankings
Sport / Rugby
3.
Sharon Kotzen sends her filly on reverse route
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Striker Radiopane excited about working with ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Banyana’s Holweni and Dhlamini contend for spot ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Victorious Banyana dance for joy

Sport / Soccer

Snub for Banyana players in final list of Caf Awards nominations

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: African women’s football gaining in quality and popularity

Sport / Soccer

SA needs us to win, says Banyana goalkeeper Dlamini

Sport / Soccer

Ellis unfazed about controversial penalty as Banyana reach final

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.