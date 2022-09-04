Swiatek cruises to fourth round as Kvitova beats Muguruza
Serena Williams says goodbye to tennis after defeat at the US Open
New York — World No 1 Iga Swiatek dug her way out of a second-set hole to notch a 6-3 6-4 win over American Lauren Davis and reach the fourth round of the US Open for the second straight year.
The French Open champion came out sharp and fired an unreturnable serve out wide to capture the first set before falling behind 4-1 in the second as Davis raised her level. Despite the deficit the feisty Pole refused to drop her first set of the tournament, winning a tense 16-shot rally to set up break points at 4-4, which she converted when Davis whacked a backhand into the net.
In the end, Swiatek’s superior serving and relentless defence carried the day against Davis, who plays a similar but less potent brand of tennis than Swiatek.
The 21-year-old top seed admitted she was not at her best during the two-hour night match in Louis Armstrong Stadium despite reeling off the match’s final five games.
“I couldn't find my rhythm,” Swiatek said in an on-court interview. “She played totally differently than any other player. She played very smart. I’m pretty happy at the end that I could put balls in.
“I’m trying to enjoy every match even when it’s not perfect. Just trying to go for it, trying to find solutions in every situation.”
Swiatek went on a blistering 37-match winning streak earlier this year to claim titles in Roland Garros, Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome but cooled off this summer, losing four matches during the hard-court season.
So far in New York she has put to rest any questions about her form and will be the heavy favourite when she takes on Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday after the Wimbledon quarter-finalist upset China’s Qinwen Zheng Swiatek tames Davis to reach fourth round, Kvitova outlasts Muguruza 6-4 7-6(5) to reach the Round of 16.
Czech Petra Kvitova served 14 aces to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6 (10) in a thrilling third-round duel.
Kvitova was in good form headed into Flushing Meadows after reaching the Cincinnati final and reiterated her claim as one of tennis’s great fighters when she saved match point twice late in the third set to push the affair into the tiebreak.
Muguruza, who suffered first-round exits from Wimbledon and Roland Garros before pulling out of August’s Silicon Valley Classic with an injury, was not at her fighting best as she sent over 21 winners to 43 from her opponent across the match.
The twice Grand Slam winner pulled out every weapon in her arsenal to defend three match points in the tiebreak but was forced to endure another heartache this year when she whacked the ball into the net on the final point.
American Danielle Collins came out all guns blazing, hammering 52 winners past experienced Alize Cornet of France in a 6-4 7-6(9) victory on Saturday to book her spot in the fourth round for the first time.
Reuters