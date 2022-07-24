×

Sport / Soccer

Victorious Banyana dance for joy

SA rises to acclaim their African champions

24 July 2022 - 16:17 Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana celebrate winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco on July 23 2022.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana savoured their victory with the dash of fun that has punctuated their victorious 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign in Morocco by dancing on the field in Rabat on Saturday night.

Playmaker Linda Motlhalo led the dance moves after a brace from Hildah Makgaia (63rd and 71st minutes) secured a storming win in the final against hosts Morocco and a first Wafcon title for five-time runners-up Banyana.

Rosella Ayane pulled one back for Morocco in the 80th minute to make for a nail-biting last 10 minutes in front of the packed Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, where Morocco were supported by deafening noise.

Watching in her home in SA, star winger Thembi Kgatlana, who had to leave the Wafcon with an Achilles rupture sustained in the 1-0 final Group C win against Botswana, jumped up and down in front of her TV even though she was in a cast.

South Africans across the spectrum weighed in with their celebrations and congratulations, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana on making history and winning their first ever title at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last night. They promised me that they would bring the trophy home. We cannot wait to welcome you back and thank you for flying the flag!”

Mamelodi Sundowns, the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League holders, tweeted: “Congratulations to @Banyana_Banyana on being crowned African Champions! You have made history and made the nation proud!

“Congratulations to our very own African champion Andile Dlamini on being awarded Goalkeeper of the Tournament!”

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa tweeted: “Today’s a historic day for women’s football in SA as @Banyana_Banyana have been crowned the champions of African football with a 2-1 victory over Morocco in the Wafcon. We send our felicitations to the new Queens of African football, we are incredibly proud of you!”

Star Banyana player Jermaine Seoposenwe simply tweeted: “THAT WAS FOR YOU SOUTH AFRICA!!!”

Banyana were the first team to win all six matches at a Wafcon. They beat 11-time champions Nigeria 2-1 in their opening Group C match, then Burundi 3-1 and finished the group with their win against Botswana. They beat Tunisia 1-0 in the quarterfinals and Zambia 1-0 in the semifinals, conceding just three goals in the tournament.

SA return to OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

