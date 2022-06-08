×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA must mobilise around common goals

Majorities can be built in the middle ground across all social divides and this is best achieved at the local level

08 June 2022 - 16:48
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

There have been significant shifts in the political landscape for some time. The 2021 local elections showed that the ANC’s unassailable position since 1994 is eroding fast.

The indications are that this tendency will continue at the national level in the 2024 general election. However, withdrawing into racial laagers, as many appear to be doing, isn’t the answer. Majorities should be built in the middle ground across all social divides. There is still widespread goodwill among our people that must be mobilised around common goals.

This can best be achieved at the local level. All South Africans want better service delivery, good roads, security, good schools and an end to corruption. In the run-up to the ANC national conference, political infighting will become more intense and the Arthur Frasers of society more confrontational.

Now is the time for South Africans to keep their eyes on the ball, specifically political parties, and to unite moderates around common goals, rather than to simply score political points off the ANC’s infighting.

The ANC will remain a factor for the foreseeable future. Even if it loses its absolute majority in the general election it will remain at the very least an important coalition partner.

We are confronted with many challenges, but there are still many positives in our country. We can make a difference where we are. Real democracy and nation building start at the grassroots. Change starts with you and me.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

