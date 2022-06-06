×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How long will the taxpaying voter put up with this situation?

Zuma is clearly not the only contaminated fly in the ointment

06 June 2022 - 11:49 Cliff Buchler
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ANC's 10th Limpopo provincial conference. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

Whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is guilty of any misdemeanour, the way this incident has been highlighted by Arthur Fraser clearly shows that the governing party is hopelessly divided, with each faction out to destroy the other.

So much time is spent fighting fires among themselves that the real job of governing a country — for which they are paid handsomely — is neglected or tackled halfheartedly.

By now it is patently obvious to all that corruption runs deep in the ANC, so deep that even former president Jacob Zuma is well aware that he is being protected — through ongoing investigative journalism and the hearings of the Zondo commission a number of potential crimes have been identified.

Zuma is clearly not the only contaminated fly in the ointment. How long will the decent, taxpaying voter put up with this intolerable situation?

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

My hands are clean, says Ramaphosa, but questions about forex remain

President dismisses suggestions he violated foreign exchange controls and says much less than $4m was stolen
15 hours ago

Ramaphosa fires back at former spy boss over ‘disinformation’

The president dismissed as baseless allegations that he laundered money and is corrupt, insinuating that the complaint was designed to tarnish his ...
3 days ago
