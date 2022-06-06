LETTER: How long will the taxpaying voter put up with this situation?

Whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is guilty of any misdemeanour, the way this incident has been highlighted by Arthur Fraser clearly shows that the governing party is hopelessly divided, with each faction out to destroy the other.

So much time is spent fighting fires among themselves that the real job of governing a country — for which they are paid handsomely — is neglected or tackled halfheartedly.

By now it is patently obvious to all that corruption runs deep in the ANC, so deep that even former president Jacob Zuma is well aware that he is being protected — through ongoing investigative journalism and the hearings of the Zondo commission a number of potential crimes have been identified.

Zuma is clearly not the only contaminated fly in the ointment. How long will the decent, taxpaying voter put up with this intolerable situation?

Cliff Buchler

Claremont

