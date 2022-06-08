×

Namibian leader denies doing Ramaphosa any favours after cash theft

President Hage Geingob says he did not conceal any crime and will keenly await the outcome of a criminal trial should it happen

08 June 2022 - 18:50 Staff Writer
Namibian President Hage Geingob. Picture: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/KREMLIN/REUTERS
Namibian President Hage Geingob says he has not done any favours for his SA counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, as he faces mounting pressure to reveal his alleged involvement in apprehending suspects involved in a robbery at Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged in an affidavit that Ramaphosa was involved in an elaborate cover-up of the cash robbery at Phala Phala. He alleged that after one of the suspects was found to have fled to Namibia, Ramaphosa sought the assistance of Geingob in apprehending them.

While Ramaphosa has insisted his hands are clean and the stolen money was the proceeds of the sale of cattle that he intended to bank, Fraser alleges in his affidavit that Ramaphosa, with the help of the police, kidnapped the thieves, recovered the money and bribed the thieves to conceal the theft.  

“[I do] not know what favour I would have done anybody,” Geingob said at a press conference on Monday, the SABC reported.

He said he was in frequent communication with presidents on the continent. “Ever since I took office, I’m in touch with about 14 presidents. We don’t go through secretaries, we just call each other. 

“This thing happened in SA, there will be a court case maybe. Let’s see what they are [going to say] I have done. It’s a criminal case. Somebody came here illegally, they were arrested. He was charged, he paid and went back to SA. So, I don’t know what favour I would have done anyone ... let them bring it up in court.”

Ramaphosa on Sunday said “dirty politics” was behind allegations that he was involved in crime.

He said the controversy was political. “This whole matter will also be fully investigated and all the issues that are gaps and loose ends will also be addressed,” he said.

“I will continue to fight corruption and some of these things clearly have their own political agenda and we are all aware of that, but it will not deter me from fighting corruption because I have never stolen taxpayers’ money.”

Political analysts and opposition leaders have raised questions about Fraser’s motive, with some arguing the charges could be part of the ANC’s factional battles.

Fraser, who is said to be a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma and the so-called radical economic transformation faction of the ANC, said in an affidavit that Ramaphosa had concealed the money and the alleged theft because they were the proceeds of criminal activity. 

Ramaphosa on Monday agreed to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee over allegations that he covered up the burglary.  

JUSTICE MALALA: What lurks behind the Fraser complaint

It’s not about bringing Ramaphosa to justice, it’s only about saving the Zuma faction in the ANC
Opinion
13 hours ago

TOM EATON: That mysterious missing money is enough to make a buffalo wink

Suggestions that Ramaphosa may be hoarding cash in case he needs to skedaddle are no cause for alarm
Opinion
2 days ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Has Ramaphosa breached the constitution with his business interests?

The president’s responses to relevations of the robbery at his farm show he has a serious case to answer
Opinion
1 day ago
