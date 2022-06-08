NICOLE FRITZ: We can’t afford to provide it, and we can’t afford not to
Two sides of argument about basic income support require a debate on how we can finance it and what we owe each other as South Africans
08 June 2022 - 16:44
In the debate on basic income support there appears to be broad consensus: that the level of poverty in SA is terrifying, and our economy is perilously perched.
That consensus doesn’t yield any shared conclusions though. Rather, it breaks down into two camps that seem starkly divergent: a) we as a country can’t afford to provide basic income support; b) we can’t afford not to...
