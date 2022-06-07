×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Hawks take over the probe into the burglary at Ramaphosa’s game farm

Police ‘unable to say’ whether theft charge has been laid or who is being investigated

BL Premium
07 June 2022 - 20:17 Hajra Omarjee

The elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, has taken over the investigation of the multimillion-dollar burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, Phala Phala in Limpopo.

This follows a complaint laid by former intelligence department director-general Arthur Fraser. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now