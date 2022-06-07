National Hawks take over the probe into the burglary at Ramaphosa’s game farm Police ‘unable to say’ whether theft charge has been laid or who is being investigated B L Premium

The elite crime-fighting unit, the Hawks, has taken over the investigation of the multimillion-dollar burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, Phala Phala in Limpopo.

This follows a complaint laid by former intelligence department director-general Arthur Fraser. ..