CARTOON: Fraser’s wounded buffalo

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government needs to improve policing and treat crime as a matter of urgency
Bank is loath to comment on whether the president contravened foreign exchange laws — even when confronted with its own manual
Province wants to avoid a repeat of the 2017 when it lost out on key national positions
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Business Day TV talks to Saul Musker, director for strategy & delivery support in the private office of the president, and Thomas Garner, chair of the SA Independent Power Producers Association
Losses suffered by the table grape industry due to quality claims caused by shipment delays could be close to R1bn
British PM wins the vote but party anger remains unresolved
And United Arab Emirates money means Cricket SA will draw the short end of the stick again
In the context of the war in Ukraine there is a lot of evidence to support the idea that unconventional methods have been effective against traditional warfare platforms
