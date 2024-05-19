Sympathy for Ukraine behind Usyk’s heavyweight win, says Fury

Oleksandr Usyk holds a Ukrainian flag as he celebrates becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion after beating Tyson Fury in the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles' fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Picture: RICHARD PELHAM/GETTY IMAGES
Riyadh — Heavyweight Tyson Fury said sympathy for Ukraine was behind the judges awarding a split-decision victory to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title fight on Sunday, with the Briton calling for an immediate rematch.
After cruising through the middle of the fight, Fury never recovered from a standing eight count in the ninth round, and the judges gave the fight to Usyk, making him the first undisputed heavyweight champion in almost 25 years.
“I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them... his country’s at war, and people are siding with the country at war, but make no mistake, I won that fight,” Fury said in a post-fight interview in the ring.
Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion that started more than two years ago.
“I’ll be back. I’ve got a rematch clause,” the previously undefeated Fury added, with promoter Frank Warren saying in the ring another fight between the two was a certainty.
“That’s what the contract says. It’s what he wants,” Warren said.
“It’s his call, it’s Tyson’s call, so whatever he wants to do, it’s up to him.”
After an intriguing 12-round battle that saw both men enjoy success, plenty of boxing fans would relish the chance to see the pair go at it again, especially after Usyk managed to turn the tide.
“We’ll go back to our families and I’ll see him again in October.
“We’ll go back, and rest up. I believe I won the fight but I’m not going to sit and cry and make excuses.
“We’ll run it again in October,” Fury said.
Asked if he would be prepared to face Fury again, Usyk, who did not respond directly to Fury’s claim, was unequivocal.
“Yes, of course,” the 37-year-old Ukrainian said.
Dwarfed by his enormous opponent, Usyk had to weather a storm in the middle of the fight but he came roaring back, forcing Fury to take a standing count in the ninth round as he blazed his way to victory.
The Ukrainian is the first boxer to hold all four major heavyweight belts at the same time and the first undisputed champ since the end of Lennox Lewis’ reign in April 2000.
Usyk got the better of the opening rounds before Fury hit his stride in the fourth, engaging in some showmanship as he started to catch Usyk with vicious body shots, but the Ukrainian battled back with several stinging reminders of his power.
Usyk turned the tide in the eighth round and few would have been surprised had the referee stopped the fight in the ninth as the Ukrainian’s powerful punches to the head left Fury reeling.
The previously undefeated Briton managed to hang on until the bell, but he struggled through the final three rounds of the fight as Usyk chased him down to edge him out on the judges’ scorecards.
“Thank you so much... It’s a big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country... It’s a great time, it’s a great day,” a tearful Usyk said in the ring, adding that he would grant Fury an immediate rematch.
In the co-main event, Australia’s Jai Opetaia won a unanimous decision over Mairis Briedis of Latvia to win the vacant IBF cruiserweight title, and Ireland’s Anthony Cacace scored a TKO win over Joe Cordina of Wales to retain his IBO super-featherweight title and claim the IBF belt.
Reuters
