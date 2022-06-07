Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Has Ramaphosa breached the constitution with his business interests? The president’s responses to relevations of the robbery at his farm show he has a serious case to answer B L Premium

On reading President Cyril Ramaphosa’s responses to the revelations by former spy boss Arthur Fraser about the robbery at the president’s farm, it’s clear that the president has a far more serious case to answer. This relates to his potential breach of the constitution, and his 2014 promise to South Africans that he would build a high Chinese wall between himself and his business interests.

It appears that Ramaphosa has continued to be involved in the running of Phala Phala, the farming enterprise he sometimes visits. This was where the robbery took place in February 2020, a crime that for reasons the president has yet to explain was not reported to the local police. Instead, the farm manager reported it to Ramaphosa, who asked the head of the Presidential Protection Unit to investigate...