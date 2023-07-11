Regulator ordered to provide healthcare funders with records on low-cost medical aid move
Industry body wins interim battle in the North Gauteng High Court
11 July 2023 - 19:21
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has ten working days to provide the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) with an entire record that explains why it decided to block the introduction of low-cost medical aids.
The BHF, an industry body representing most medical aids in SA, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Lesotho, won an interim battle in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday. It is part of a bigger case arguing that the medical aid regulator’s decision to block low-income earners from accessing a medical aid is irrational. ..
