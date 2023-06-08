National / Health

Flawed NHI bill will hinder universal health coverage, says BHF

Healthcare group warns proposed law threatens private healthcare sustainability and is contrary to constitution

08 June 2023 - 18:05 Tamar Kahn

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is so deeply flawed that if it is implemented in its current form, it will hinder rather than achieve the government’s ambitions for universal health coverage, SA’s biggest industry association for medical schemes warned on Thursday.

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), which represents medical schemes and administrators, said NHI as envisaged in the bill threatens the sustainability of private healthcare providers and is at odds with the constitution...

