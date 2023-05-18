News & Fox

Cheap medical aid new battleground between NHI and private sector

The health of the nation is at stake amid claims that the regulator is blocking plans to boost low-cost health insurance

BL Premium
18 May 2023 - 05:00 Chris Bateman

Claims by the private sector that low-cost medical aid is being blocked are a “sideshow” to National Health Insurance (NHI), says Nicholas Crisp, who is driving the government’s health plan.

Crisp, the deputy director-general of the national health department, spoke to the FM after Business Unity South Africa (Busa) urged the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to discuss the long-delayed regulation of low-cost plans...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.