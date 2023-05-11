Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Fingers crossed, the country’s largest medical aid scheme, Discovery, will launch its low-cost health insurance product this year at a monthly premium of between R300 and R350.
“We’re ready to go, and if you were to answer my prayers, we’d be able to launch it this year, but it all depends on regulatory approval,” says Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health. ..
ROB ROSE: Dismay as state blocks cut-price medical aids
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
