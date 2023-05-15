National / Health

BHF proposes medical schemes share risk of funding expensive treatments

The Board of Healthcare Funders is proposing the mechanism cover 25 of the most expensive medicines per beneficiary per year

15 May 2023 - 17:33 Tamar Kahn

One of SA’s key industry associations for medical schemes has proposed setting up a special fund to share the risk of covering extremely expensive medicines, such as those used to treat Gaucher’s syndrome and Cushing’s disease.

The aim is to buffer schemes from financial shocks that could force them to significantly increase premiums, and provide patients with a standardised approach to costly treatments regardless of which scheme they belong to...

