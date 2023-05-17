National / Health

Health ministry must implement market inquiry findings, says competition body

The HMI investigated dynamics in the private healthcare market, including if there are barriers to competition that hamper patients’ access to care

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 17:29 Tamar Kahn

The competition commission has urged the health department to implement the private-sector reforms recommended by the Health Market Inquiry, saying they are vital for the government’s plans for National Health Insurance (NHI).

The HMI spent five years investigating the dynamics in the private healthcare market and determining whether there were barriers to competition that hampered patients’ access to care...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.