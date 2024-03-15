Mampho Modise appointed new Reserve Bank deputy governor
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has also been reappointed to the position for five more years
15 March 2024 - 13:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mampho Modise as the new deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb), replacing Kuben Naidoo who resigned in December.
The president has also reappointed Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago for a period of five years along with Nomfundo Tshazibana and Rashad Ismail Cassim as deputy governors. ..
