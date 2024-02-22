HILARY JOFFE: News on Bank leadership vital with plans afoot to draw from reserves
Safeguards for financial stability are only as good as the people tasked with implementing them
22 February 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected within the next week or two to appoint a new deputy governor for the Reserve Bank to replace Kuben Naidoo, who departed in December.
At the same time, the president is expected to reappoint governor Lesetja Kganyago for a further term of office, along with his other two deputies — Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim — all of whose five-year terms are due to end later in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.