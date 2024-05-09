Patient Ahlers leads the charge in Zim Open

Jaco Ahlers on his way to a seven under par first round lead at the FBC Zim Open. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TYRONE WINFIELD
Jaco Ahlers has admitted to some frustration over how his 2024 has gone so far, but the 41-year-old put all that aside on Thursday as he roared around the Royal Harare Golf Club in seven-under-par to seize the lead after the first round of the FBC Zim Open.
Ahlers began the year with three missed cuts in his first four events spread between the Sunshine and Asian tours, but a runners-up finish in March in the Stella Artois Championship, finishing a stroke behind winner Heinrich Bruiners at Dainfern, marked a change in fortunes.
Since then he finished tied-10th at the Saudi Open and was tied-13th in the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions last weekend at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington’s East Course.
On Thursday Ahlers was in sublime form as he started his 2024/25 Sunshine Tour campaign in rampant fashion on the 10th hole and reeled off three consecutive birdies to get his brilliant round of 65 going.
He picked up another shot on the par-four 17th and eagled the par-five third hole. Though the world No 354 then bogeyed the fourth, he sealed a one-stroke lead with birdies on the seventh and eighth holes.
“It’s always nice to start that way, especially on the back nine here at Royal Harare, which is tougher, especially the greens, which are all raised,” Ahlers said.
“It’s difficult playing in this midyear period because I play on the Asian Tour as well and that runs from January to December. This year has not been as good as I would have liked, but you just need to go on from there and today was a step in the right direction.
“Royal Harare suits me, it’s an old style course with big trees and dog-legs. The only way to play it is to be patient and not too aggressive,” said Ahlers, who was tied-second in last year’s Zim Open and fourth in 2022.
The highlight of Ahlers’ round was when he capitalised on a good drive on the 475m third hole and sent a searing six-iron to within six feet of the hole and sank the putt for eagle.
Michael Hollick is alone in second place on six-under-par after a 66 on Thursday. The Mount Edgecombe golfer reached the turn in one-under, but scorched through the back nine in just 31 strokes, with three successive birdies from the 11th hole, and further gains on the 16th and 18th holes.
There is a strong chasing pack of five golfers on five-under-par, comprising seasoned winners Jacques Blaauw and Darren Fichardt, Zimbabwe’s own Scott Vincent, the experienced Anthony Michael and former University of North Texas college golfer Jason Roets.
Patient Ahlers leads the charge in Zim Open
The 41-year-old puts his frustration about his form aside as he roars around the Royal Harare Golf Club
Jaco Ahlers has admitted to some frustration over how his 2024 has gone so far, but the 41-year-old put all that aside on Thursday as he roared around the Royal Harare Golf Club in seven-under-par to seize the lead after the first round of the FBC Zim Open.
Ahlers began the year with three missed cuts in his first four events spread between the Sunshine and Asian tours, but a runners-up finish in March in the Stella Artois Championship, finishing a stroke behind winner Heinrich Bruiners at Dainfern, marked a change in fortunes.
Since then he finished tied-10th at the Saudi Open and was tied-13th in the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions last weekend at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington’s East Course.
On Thursday Ahlers was in sublime form as he started his 2024/25 Sunshine Tour campaign in rampant fashion on the 10th hole and reeled off three consecutive birdies to get his brilliant round of 65 going.
He picked up another shot on the par-four 17th and eagled the par-five third hole. Though the world No 354 then bogeyed the fourth, he sealed a one-stroke lead with birdies on the seventh and eighth holes.
“It’s always nice to start that way, especially on the back nine here at Royal Harare, which is tougher, especially the greens, which are all raised,” Ahlers said.
“It’s difficult playing in this midyear period because I play on the Asian Tour as well and that runs from January to December. This year has not been as good as I would have liked, but you just need to go on from there and today was a step in the right direction.
“Royal Harare suits me, it’s an old style course with big trees and dog-legs. The only way to play it is to be patient and not too aggressive,” said Ahlers, who was tied-second in last year’s Zim Open and fourth in 2022.
The highlight of Ahlers’ round was when he capitalised on a good drive on the 475m third hole and sent a searing six-iron to within six feet of the hole and sank the putt for eagle.
Michael Hollick is alone in second place on six-under-par after a 66 on Thursday. The Mount Edgecombe golfer reached the turn in one-under, but scorched through the back nine in just 31 strokes, with three successive birdies from the 11th hole, and further gains on the 16th and 18th holes.
There is a strong chasing pack of five golfers on five-under-par, comprising seasoned winners Jacques Blaauw and Darren Fichardt, Zimbabwe’s own Scott Vincent, the experienced Anthony Michael and former University of North Texas college golfer Jason Roets.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods headline PGA Championship field
Albertse celebrates Tournament of Champions victory
SA golf champions gather for inaugural Tournament of Champions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.