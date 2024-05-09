Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New apartheid policies destroy jobs

Can Ramaphosa not see that his race-based ideology is destroying competition and jobs?

09 May 2024 - 18:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Cosatu Worker's Day rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, May 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Cosatu Worker's Day rally at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, May 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Duma Gqubule has hit one between the eyes (“Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on more jobs are insulting”, May 7).

Under ANC governance the number of unemployed has risen from 4-million  in 1994 to 12-million. Growth today is a mere 1% per annum, perhaps rising to 1.5%. Yet the president promises 1-million new jobs a year!

It is ludicrous, but Ramaphosa may inadvertently have given the game away in his recent Workers Day address in Cape Town. He placed the blame for today’s unemployment on the pre-1994 policy of  apartheid, pointing out that apartheid purposefully excluded the majority from meaningful participation in the economy.

This undermined competition, which Ramaphosa (correctly) said was essential for growth. But can he not see that his party’s modern day apartheid policies are excluding minorities from meaningful participation in the economy?

Can he not see that his race-based  ideology is destroying competition and jobs just as was the case before 1994? There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Kakistocracy rules

Country was set up for failure with counter-business claptrap ideology
Opinion
2 days ago

BIG READ: The bad comedy of cadre deployment

Had Guevara lived long enough, he would have laughed at high-living ANC members calling themselves ‘comrades’
Life
2 days ago

Cosatu alliance purposely created a system of economic exclusion, DA says

The party says the unemployment crisis is a result of the ANC, Cosatu and SACP alliance
Politics
1 week ago

LETTER: Broken state department

Cadre deployment has destroyed UIF’s ability to function
Opinion
2 weeks ago

BIG READ: The economic effects of corruption

What the economics literature has to say about corruption and what can be done to address it
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Any more obfuscation and we’ll never ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Underestimating Takealot could be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Shell’s big upstream gamble
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

DAVID LEWIS: Urgent need for political realignment

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: SA at 30 — between despair and hope

Opinion / Editorials

PIETER SCRIBANTE AND SOLLY MOENG: Archaic Soviet-era ideology shapes our ...

Opinion

LETTER: Cultural paradoxes will tear SA apart

Opinion / Letters

MBASA MVENENE: How political parties plan to tackle unemployment

Opinion

ANTHONY BUTLER: Politicians tell lies, water is a bit wet and other truths

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: ANC in last chance saloon

Opinion / Letters

JOHN DLUDLU: Rattling the ANC’s cage ahead of May polls

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.