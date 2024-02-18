Modise tipped as new Reserve Bank deputy governor
Head of public finance Mampho Modise favourite for deputy governor post
18 February 2024 - 05:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce a high-ranking National Treasury official as the next deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, a crucial position whose incumbent immediately becomes a member of the powerful committee that decides on interest rates.
Business Times understands from insiders within and outside government that Mampho Modise, head of the public finance division at the Treasury, is the preferred candidate to occupy the position soon to be left vacant by Kuben Naidoo, whose six-month notice — or what the Bank calls “gardening leave” — ends on May 31. ..
