Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Journalists need to understand polling

Using available information on methodology to report more comprehensively would be a good start

09 May 2024 - 18:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CLAUDIO DIVIZIA
Picture: 123RF/CLAUDIO DIVIZIA

Your editorial opinion refers (“Opinion poll perils and the need for transparency”, May 8).

The first step is for political journalists to improve their understanding of polls and polling, and to commit to only reporting polls with the necessary information to understand the limitations.

If you compare the press releases accompanying poll results with the media reports on them, much of the information on methodology is in the press release but not in the story. So reporting more comprehensively would be a good start.

I am sure pollsters would be only too happy to explain how they develop their turnout scenarios and how they assign undecided respondents, if asked. But I suspect they seldom are.

Anthony Hazell
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Opinion poll perils and the need for transparency

Research is not peer reviewed, nor is it particularly upfront about methodology or assumptions
Opinion
1 day ago

MARI HARRIS: The inner workings of opinion polls

Ipsos pollster Mari Harris explains her company's method of polling
Opinion
6 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Polling ‘experts’ need to be regulated — and come clean

They should reveal their methods and be seriously interrogated
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Any more obfuscation and we’ll never ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GUGU LOURIE: Underestimating Takealot could be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Shell’s big upstream gamble
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion

Related Articles

WATCH: International expectations for the 2024 election

Politics

Oxford Economics: more of the same in ‘ANC+’ election scenario

Politics

Ipsos survey: voters unimpressed with ANC as election nears

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.