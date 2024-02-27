Ramaphosa extends Edward Kieswetter’s term by two years

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday extended the term of office of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner for another two years.
The presidency announced an agreement had been reached between Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter “to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation”.
Kieswetter was appointed in March 2019 for a five-year term that started in May 2019.
“Mr Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the strategic direction of the revenue service while ensuring a smooth leadership transition,” the presidency said.
The commissioner has been credited with rescuing the institution after it was hollowed out during the state capture years under Tom Moyane.
Consulting firm Bain & Company ended up repaying revenue for its botched restructuring of the tax agency amounting to R217m, including interest, according to a final report of the Sars commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.
It is understood Kieswetter had quietly expressed his desire to leave Sars, but Ramaphosa moved to keep him in the role a bit longer.
Sars continues its pursuit of Chinese locomotives supplier
High court orders Sars to implement final part of three-year wage agreement
