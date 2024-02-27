National

Ramaphosa extends Edward Kieswetter’s term by two years

An agreement between the president and the Sars commissioner has been reached ‘to enable an orderly leadership transition’

27 February 2024 - 10:37
by Tannur Anders
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday extended the term of office of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner for another two years.

The presidency announced an agreement had been reached between Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter “to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation”.

Kieswetter was appointed in March 2019 for a five-year term that started in May 2019.

“Mr Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the strategic direction of the revenue service while ensuring a smooth leadership transition,” the presidency said.

The commissioner has been credited with rescuing the institution after it was hollowed out during the state capture years under Tom Moyane.

Consulting firm Bain & Company ended up repaying revenue for its botched restructuring of the tax agency amounting to R217m, including interest, according to a final report of the Sars commission of inquiry chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent. 

It is understood Kieswetter had quietly expressed his desire to leave Sars, but Ramaphosa moved to keep him in the role a bit longer. 

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa extends Kieswetter’s stay in office for ‘orderly transition’

SA Revenue Service commissioner will remain beyond April 30 when his term expires
National
2 weeks ago

Sars continues its pursuit of Chinese locomotives supplier

CRRC, which has refused to supply Transnet with parts, loses its bid to appeal high court’s ruling
National
2 months ago

High court orders Sars to implement final part of three-year wage agreement

Judge dismisses SA Revenue Service’s argument that it cannot afford salary increase
National
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Suspended judge Nana Makhubele sticks to her ...
National
2.
Corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor ...
National
3.
Capetonians pocket more than R25m selling solar ...
National
4.
Budget sidestepped costly Congo military ...
National
5.
Budget has set SA on path to rapid growth, says ...
National

Related Articles

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The risks and rewards of giving Sars more power to fight ...

Opinion / Columnists

Sars needs certainty of funding — Kieswetter

National

Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m

National

Citibank in Sars’ crosshairs over VAT liability

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.