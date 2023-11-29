National

Probe of Implats mine accident is vital, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president expressed sadness at the deaths and injuries at the mine in North West

29 November 2023 - 14:33
by Amanda Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the deaths and injuries at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg in North West. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the deaths and injuries at Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg in North West. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all stakeholders to assist the chief inspector of mines in the investigation into the deaths of 11 miners at Rustenburg’s Impala Platinum mine shaft 11, on Monday. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the probe would be conducted in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act. 

“This process is vital to protect mineworkers in line with the industry’s zero-harm objectives and enable operational continuity in mines,” said Magwenya.  

Ramaphosa expressed sadness at the deaths and injuries affecting colleagues at the mine in North West.

“The president offers his deep condolences to the families of the deceased mineworkers. The president extends his thoughts to the management and staff of Implats and wishes the injured workers, especially those who are in critical care, a full recovery,” said Magwenya.  

The accident, which involved the conveyance transporting the miners to the surface from underground, left at least 75 employees injured.

Miners walk near the mine shaft where 11 dead colleagues died at Impala Platinum in Rustenburg, November 28 2023. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Miners walk near the mine shaft where 11 dead colleagues died at Impala Platinum in Rustenburg, November 28 2023. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

“The 11 shaft personnel conveyance was hoisting employees to surface at the end of their shift. At 4.54pm, the conveyance unexpectedly started descending. Its rapid descent was stopped by the conveyance counterweight becoming trapped by the jack catches,” Implats said.  

All mining operations at Impala Rustenburg were suspended on Tuesday. 

“This is the darkest day in the history of Implats and our hearts are heavy for the lives lost and the individuals affected by this devastating accident,” said Implats CEO Nico Muller. 

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our colleagues and are in the process of ensuring all next of kin have been contacted. Implats is offering ongoing support to the families and colleagues of those lost in service. We also hold our injured colleagues in our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time.” 

The company confirmed 75 employees involved in Monday's shaft accident remain hospitalised, 14 of whom are in critical condition. 

Muller said the company will assist with the burials of those who lost their lives and continue to support their families.

TimesLIVE

Three bodies retrieved after 31 suspected illegal miners die

Lesotho notifies SA government of accident in a ventilation shaft at Virginia mine in Welkom, Free State
National
5 months ago

Minerals Council works to fix tailings dam waste

There are tens of thousands of tailings dams worldwide that are not profiled and whose risks are unknown
National
9 months ago

Another dam wall bursts in Jagersfontein

No deaths or injuries reported in the second dam wall collapse to hit the Free State community in September
National
1 year ago

Industry stakeholders concerned by rising mining fatalities

Minerals Council SA and government ‘concerned and shocked‘ as nearly 70 miners die at work so far in 2021
National
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Western Cape declares funding dispute on pay ...
National
2.
Ramokgopa says new power units at Kusile ‘will be ...
National
3.
Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion and Experian, ...
National
4.
Finance MPs defy Treasury’s advice on two-pot ...
National
5.
VW urges government: fix it or lose it
National

Related Articles

Eleven miners die in ‘darkest day’ of Implats’ history

Companies / Mining

NUM says 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in the next two months

Companies / Mining

Anthony Knox to head Bank of America’s SA business

Companies / Financial Services

Implats to shed workers as metal prices plunge

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.