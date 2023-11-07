Implats to shed workers as metal prices plunge
Impala Platinum says labour is a big cost component, ‘so you always start with offering voluntary separation packages’
07 November 2023 - 12:24
UPDATED 07 November 2023 - 18:08
Impala Platinum (Implats) confirmed on Tuesday that a targeted voluntary separation process with its employees was under way, joining its peer group Sibanye-Stillwater in reviewing their cost base as the plunge in metal prices strained cash flows.
Implats accounts for about 20% of global primary platinum group metals output every year and oversees about 70,000 employers across SA, Zimbabwe and Canada...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.