Anthony Knox to head Bank of America’s SA business

Richard Gush, country executive for SA, will relocate to London as vice-chair, international

28 November 2023 - 09:34
by Kabelo Khumalo
Anthony Clark. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bank of America has appointed Anthony Knox as its new country executive for SA, according to an internal memo by the bank’s Bernie Mensah.

Mensah said Knox will take over the role from January 1.

“I am pleased to announce that in addition to his role as head of Investment Banking for SA, Anthony Knox has been appointed country executive for SA, effective 1 January 2024,” the memo seen by Business Day reads.

“After more than a decade, Richard Gush, our current country executive for SA, will relocate to London as vice-chair, international. In this newly created role, Richard will focus on the seamless delivery of our full capabilities across emerging markets.”

Knox began his banking career in London, initially with Standard Bank and then BNP Paribas before moving back to SA.

He has been involved in a wide variety of mergers & acquisitions, most notably advising on the acquisition of Yamana Gold by Gold Fields and the unbundling of RMI’s 24.8% stake in Discovery and 26.8% stake in Momentum.

Knox was also involved in the managed separation of Old Mutual and the Shanduka merger with Pembani.

Bank of America’s SA unit has been involved in several deals in the past few years, including advising Standard Bank taking full ownership of Liberty and counselling Sasol in the sale of its 50% stake in the Lake Charles base chemicals unit.

Another deal the bank has been involved in is the merger between Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) and Impala Platinum (Implats), where it advised the former. The RBPlat and Implats deal was particularly colourful as Northam and Implats slugged it out for months to take control of RBPlat.

Update: November 28 2023
This story has been updated with new information.

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI: I won’t back down

There is an attempt to delegitimise attempts to seek recourse for corporate crime because government must be only focused on resolving challenges ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

Right-wing libertarian Milei wins Argentina’s presidential polls

Voters throw the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty
World
1 week ago

Reserve Bank could hold rates next week and start cutting in July: Bank of America

Investment bank says apparent end of the Federal Reserve’s current tigthening cycle bodes well for local rates
Companies
1 week ago
