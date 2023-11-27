NUM says 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in the next two months
Union says the job losses are a huge blow to sector battling Transnet’s dysfunction and power cuts
27 November 2023 - 13:34
UPDATED 27 November 2023 - 23:00
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says the raft of retrenchment notices issued by mining houses in recent months could result in about 10,000 job losses by January 2024.
The union, which is affiliated to Cosatu, held its national executive committee meeting last week at which it reflected on the jobs bloodbath in the sector, which has faced major challenges in the past 18 months. These include falling commodity prices, rolling power cuts and reduced exports as a result of the dysfunction at Transnet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.