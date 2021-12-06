National Industry stakeholders concerned by rising mining fatalities Minerals Council SA and government ‘concerned and shocked‘ as nearly 70 miners die at work so far in 2021 B L Premium

Mining industry stakeholders have expressed concern over the deaths of nearly 70 people in the sector so far in 2021, saying the continued loss of life cannot be understated and that they are committed to improving health and safety performances.

In a joint media statement on Monday, the department of mineral resources & energy and the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) said stakeholders who attended the Mine Safe 2021 conference last month recommitted themselves to working towards the elimination of fatalities, injuries and occupational diseases at SA’s mines in pursuit of “zero harm to ensure that each employee returns from work unharmed every day”...