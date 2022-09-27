Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
No deaths or injuries reported in the second dam wall collapse to hit the Free State community in September
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Banking giants including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup penalised for failing to monitor employees using unauthorised messaging apps
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
International Monetary Fund urges authorities to consider more targeted support to families and business instead of sizeable tax cuts and sharply higher government spending
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
Another mine dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein in the Free State on Tuesday evening.
Mayor of the Kopanong area‚ Xolani Tseletsele, said the incident happened at around 9pm.
This was the second dam to burst in the community this month.
Speaking on eNCA‚ Tseletsele said unlike the last time‚ the dam released water.
In the first incident on September 11 where a tailings dam wall burst‚ it released fast-flowing sludge that ruined land‚ property and killed at least one person and left scores of livestock animals dead.
“What [the mine officials] have told me is that due to the rains we suffered in the last two days‚ the dam burst but it was only water. I am from site now and had a physical look at it. There is no more [water] flow to the community, but what the incident has done is that it has brought back the panic to the community‚” said Tseletsele.
He said he would try to allay the community’s fears.
No damage or loss of life was reported in the latest incident.
This incident comes five days after the provincial government committed to rebuilding the lives of those who lost their homes and land in the September 11 disaster.
In an update on the steps it has taken to assist those affected‚ the office of the premier said the search and rescue mission for two people unaccounted for is still under way.
The missing were named as Mantele Mokhali‚ 50‚ and 70-year-old Shadrack Williams.
A 70-year-old man — identified only as Mr Mosweu — was initially among those unaccounted for‚ but he was identified by the forensic unit as the only deceased in the tragedy.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Another dam wall bursts in Jagersfontein
No deaths or injuries reported in the second dam wall collapse to hit the Free State community in September
Another mine dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein in the Free State on Tuesday evening.
Mayor of the Kopanong area‚ Xolani Tseletsele, said the incident happened at around 9pm.
This was the second dam to burst in the community this month.
Speaking on eNCA‚ Tseletsele said unlike the last time‚ the dam released water.
In the first incident on September 11 where a tailings dam wall burst‚ it released fast-flowing sludge that ruined land‚ property and killed at least one person and left scores of livestock animals dead.
“What [the mine officials] have told me is that due to the rains we suffered in the last two days‚ the dam burst but it was only water. I am from site now and had a physical look at it. There is no more [water] flow to the community, but what the incident has done is that it has brought back the panic to the community‚” said Tseletsele.
He said he would try to allay the community’s fears.
No damage or loss of life was reported in the latest incident.
This incident comes five days after the provincial government committed to rebuilding the lives of those who lost their homes and land in the September 11 disaster.
In an update on the steps it has taken to assist those affected‚ the office of the premier said the search and rescue mission for two people unaccounted for is still under way.
The missing were named as Mantele Mokhali‚ 50‚ and 70-year-old Shadrack Williams.
A 70-year-old man — identified only as Mr Mosweu — was initially among those unaccounted for‚ but he was identified by the forensic unit as the only deceased in the tragedy.
TimesLIVE
Up to five feared dead in Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mantashe has little chance of reversing court decision on tailings, lawyers say
HILARY JOFFE: Jagersfontein points to all-round failure to deal with tailings ...
Mining industry sets R50m target for Jagersfontein relief
Confusion reigns over Jagersfontein tailings dam disaster
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.