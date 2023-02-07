National

Minerals Council works to fix tailings dam waste

There are tens of thousands of tailings dams worldwide that are not profiled and whose risks are unknown

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 15:38 Katharine Child

The Minerals Council SA, is working with an independent firm to do a geospatial analysis to locate forgotten tailings dams that house mine waste.

The challenge lies in finding these dams as some lack historical records, the annual Investing in African Mining conference in Cape Town heard...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.