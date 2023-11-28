Eleven miners die in ‘darkest day’ of Implats’ history
Rescue operation completed after rapid descent of shaft hoist
28 November 2023 - 09:02
UPDATED 28 November 2023 - 16:51
A tragic accident at Impala Platinum’s (Implats’) Rustenburg mine on Monday claimed the lives of 11 workers and injured 75 others, in the worst incident to rock one of the world’s biggest precious metals producers in 50 years.
Implats CEO Nico Muller described it as the “darkest day” in the company’s history...
