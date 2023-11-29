Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ill-informed arrogance

29 November 2023 - 14:28
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni annoyed the private sector by stating that it was trying to collapse government, and by default the ANC (“I won’t back down”, and “Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)”, November 28).

She knows that statement to be inaccurate, and yet she went on a rant to defend her false statement, even going to gender discrimination as a possible reason for the reaction it has caused.

It’s a cheap shot, extremely arrogant, and no-one buys it. She said something stupid, ill-informed and straight up incorrect. She should own it and apologise.

Guyck Van Heerden
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

MICHAEL AVERY: Commission rattles the wrong cages over rand manipulation

The ANC’s view of business as a malign force to be shaken down aligns with its opportunism
Opinion
2 days ago

SAM MKOKELI: Shooting from the mouth straight into the foot

Because of Ntshavheni’s bazooka approach, a foreign investor may question the veracity of positivity in the private sector when the government ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Treasury and banks hit back at ‘rand manipulation’ claims

The message is loud and clear: alleged currency collusion has not hurt the currency
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: There is much more to the East ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI: I won’t back down
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: When a presidential tap-dance is not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: COP28 UAE ‘conflict of interest’
Opinion

Related Articles

KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI: I won’t back down

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Why Ntshavheni’s rant matters

Opinion / Editorials

STUART THEOBALD: Political tempers about banks a cynical misuse of facts by ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.