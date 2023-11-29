She knows that statement to be inaccurate, and yet she went on a rant to defend her false statement, even going to gender discrimination as a possible reason for the reaction it has caused.
LETTER: Ill-informed arrogance
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni annoyed the private sector by stating that it was trying to collapse government, and by default the ANC (“I won’t back down”, and “Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)”, November 28).
She knows that statement to be inaccurate, and yet she went on a rant to defend her false statement, even going to gender discrimination as a possible reason for the reaction it has caused.
It’s a cheap shot, extremely arrogant, and no-one buys it. She said something stupid, ill-informed and straight up incorrect. She should own it and apologise.
Guyck Van Heerden
Via BusinessLIVE
