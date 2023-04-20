National

Phala Phala not discussed with Geingob, says Ramaphosa

Namibian president is in SA on a state visit

20 April 2023 - 19:59 AMANDA KHOZA
Namibian President Hage Geingob and President Cyril Ramaphosa during a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on April 20 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob did not discuss Phala Phala at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. 

So said Ramaphosa during a media briefing after the heads of state and their delegations met behind closed doors during Geingob’s state visit.

“It did not feature at all in our discussions. Not at all,” said Ramaphosa.

LISTEN | Putin warrant under consideration, no mention of Phala Phala 

Earlier, justice minister Ronald Lamola told journalists the investigation into the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s farm had hit a snag.  

Several law-enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. The money came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.

In a statement released in June 2020, the government said it had closely followed media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of Imanuwela David, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery, who they had apprehended. 

“We received a request. The request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance,” Lamola said. 

“We then returned the request to the Namibian authorities outlining the issues that we want them to comply with and that is where we are. We have not yet received a notice that complies with the request they provided us. 

“Through our mutual legal system and agreements with the Namibian authorities, that is the line we will continue to operate in,” Lamola said 

Asked whether the investigation had hit a snag, Lamola said: “Yes, up until we receive a compliant notice in line with the law ... we will definitely co-operate and provide the information they need.”

Asked whether the presidents would discuss the matter, Lamola said: “I don’t know, but from our side we are co-operating with the Namibian authorities.” 

Ramaphosa also said the International Criminal Court’s (ICC’s) arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin was “under consideration”.

SA, as the host of this year’s Brics summit in August, has invited Putin as head of a fellow Brics member state. SA will be under pressure to arrest Putin over alleged atrocities in the Ukraine war after the warrant issued by the ICC, should he decide to attend the summit.

Last month, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said Russia is an old friend that supported the fight against apartheid.

SA has remained neutral in the war, but will be obliged to arrest Putin if he arrives in the country.

Geingob acknowledged the Ukraine conflict should be ended, but said outsiders can only facilitate in the situation.

